Rapper and actor Bow Wow is unfazed by reports he's a wanted man after a Georgia judge released an order for police to arrest him on sight over the weekend.

The "Like You" hit maker, real name Shad Moss, is charged with being in contempt after failing to obey a 2009 Tennessee court order demanding he hand over almost $100,000 to a tour bus company to settle an unpaid bill.

The firm's bosses took the case to Georgia, where Bow Wow now lives, to enforce the order, and a judge recently told state law officials to take the star into custody until he could produce documents and information regarding the case.

The 24-year-old, who has yet to be arrested, is due to perform in France on Tuesday, and he is confident the legal news won't interfere with his tour plans.

On Monday, the defiant rapper took to Twitter, posting a screen grab from one of his films, depicting him sitting in a jail cell, alongside the caption: "Been here before.... Haha."

He added, "All i know is im (sic) on a World Tour and i gotta sold out show in Paris France tomar (tomorrow). All they (sic) doing is making my album gain momentum."

A rep for Bow Wow tells E! that their client "recently hired a new legal team to resolve this and another pending legal matter," adding that "his attorneys are handling the affairs through the proper channel and plan to have everything resolved soon."