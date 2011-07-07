Fatherly love!

Bow Wow revealed on his website Wednesday that he's a father. Now, the 24-year-old rapper and actor tells Us Weekly his daughter, Shai, is 3-months-old.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's new star dads

"Being that my father was never in my life, this just makes me want to give her everything I wished my father had given me," he tells Us. "She's a blessing."

Bow Wow (who first became a music star as "Lil Bow Wow" at age 13) says in his blog that as a kid, "I did everything and saw everything too fast."

PHOTOS: Child stars, all grown up

For that reason, he hopes "my boo boo" can "have everything I didn't."

"[I] want her to be able to cheerlead with her lil friends without some a**hole sticking his camera all in my lil girl face," the first-time father says. "I missed out on so much that I now know how important it is to cherish and have those things in your life.

PHOTOS: Star dads' personal baby pics

Bow Wow (real name: Shad Gregory Moss) declines to name the little girl's mom. "Baby gotta stay with they momma and all dat bull. I hate that!" he vented. "So I have to fly 5 hours away to see her."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly