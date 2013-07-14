Box office: 'Despicable Me 2' stays on top
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Universal's minions ran away with the box office for the second week in a row.
With $44.8 million in domestic ticket sales, the animated sequel "Despicable Me 2" outdid the debuts of the Adam Sandler comedy "Grown Ups 2" and Guillermo Del Toro's monsters-versus-robots action flick "Pacific Rim."
Sony was pleased with Sandler's second-best movie opening of his career with $42.5 million in sales.
But the third-place finish of the big-budget movie "Pacific Rim" with $38.3 million represented a disappointing start for Warner Bros. and partner Legendary Entertainment.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 15, 2019 Inside the business of being Chip and Joanna Gaines
- Mar. 14, 2019 These actors have worked together more than once