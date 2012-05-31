LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Evil Queen and "Men in Black" both have reason to fear "Snow White & the Huntsman" this weekend.

The queen's worries are the stuff of fairy-tale lore. The worries for Sony's "Men in Black 3" as it moves into its second weekend are all too real: "Snow White" is likely to earn $35 million in its domestic debut. That compares to about $30 million for "MIB3," dashing its short-lived hold on No. 1 following a $70 million opening on Memorial Day weekend.

Starring Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron, "Snow White & the Huntsman" should attract women who will relate to the strong female characters and intricate story line as well as men who will enjoy the action elements and darker side of this reimagining of the Snow White mythology.

Disney's "The Avengers" should smash its way into third place with a domestic gross in the mid-$20 million range, becoming the third highest-grossing film of all-time with around $550 million by Sunday night.

Universal's "Battleship" and Paramount's "The Dictator," both in their third weekends, will face off for the fourth and fifth spots with receipts in the $5 million to $7 million range, and both should cross the $50 million domestic mark by the end of the weekend.

———

Paul Dergarabedian is president of the Box Office Division of Hollywood.com and provides box office analysis for The Associated Press.

———

Online: http://www.Hollywood.com