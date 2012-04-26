LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Sony's "Think Like a Man" is expected to stand up like a man, too, this weekend, holding off a marquee full of newcomers with a second-weekend total of around $20 million to again top the domestic box office.

The screen adaptation of Steve Harvey's best-selling dating book, featuring an eclectic ensemble cast, will have amassed about $60 million by Sunday night — not bad for an April rom-com after just 10 days.

All four of the weekend's wide-release openers will tangle for second place in the low teens, including Universal's "The Five Year Engagement," starring Jason Segel; Lionsgate's "Safe," with Jason Statham; Relativity's "The Raven," starring John Cusack; and Sony's animated "The Pirates! Band of Misfits," the only family-friendly option among the newcomers.

Also fighting for a spot in the top five will be "The Lucky One," last week's No. 2 film, with an expected gross just below $10 million.

"The Hunger Games," the year's most successful film so far, will likely drop into single digits for the first time, but no matter since the film should have a total gross of around $370 million by Sunday night.

Yet its 2012 supremacy could be challenged as soon as next weekend, when Disney opens the superhero extravaganza "The Avengers" at more than 4,000 domestic theaters.

———

Paul Dergarabedian is president of the Box Office Division of Hollywood.com and provides box office analysis for The Associated Press.

———

Online: www.Hollywood.com