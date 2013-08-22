Boy bands voting: Hot or not

By Chris Gardner

Tongues are wagging about the rumored (and long-anticipated) reunion of *NSYNC as the onetime super-group is reportedly reuniting onstage at Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards.

If they do reunite, it'll be a big night for the boys who broke up when Justin Timberlake set off to be a solo superstar. Though their rumored performance will likely be just a one-night affair, *NSYNC would return to a much different boy band landscape -- one that is currently ruled by the gentlemen of One Direction.

And 1D even has a film to show off their dominance, "One Direction: This Is Us," due in theaters on Aug. 30.

All the buzz surrounding boy bands lately has reminded us of the concept introduced by Aristotle that "the whole is only as good as the sum of its parts." (Because when you think of bubble gum pop music, you instantly think of ancient Greek philosophy, right!?)

So just how hot are those individual parts that make up the most popular boy bands? It's time to cast your vote!

Name: Justin Timberlake

Boy band: *NSYNC

Birth date: Jan. 31, 1981

Fun fact: Us Weekly reports that he competed in child pageants, and even bested the entire field, winning the 1992 International Supreme King contest in Nashville.

