LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The 7-year-old actor known as the boy behind the Darth Vader mask in a popular car commercial has had open heart surgery.

Dr. Vaughn Starnes says the surgery to replace Max Page's pulmonary valve went without incident Thursday. The operation was done at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where he is recovering in the cardiac intensive care unit after the operation.

A hospital spokesman says he is expected to be released in about five days and then faces six to eight weeks of recovery.

Max also appears as the character Reed on the top-rated CBS soap opera "The Young and the Restless."

His mother, Jennifer Page, says there's been an outpouring of support and kindness and that Max and the family welcome all "prayers and encouragement."

———

Online:

http://www.chla.org/max