Did Boy George get intimate with Prince at some point in his life? Maybe.

The claim came during a taping of the UK version of "The Voice." Boy George was speaking about high profile names who he has collaborated with.

Singer Paloma Faith said, "Well, OK, if we're throwing big soul names out there I've performed with Prince."

According to The Sun, George replied, "Forget that, darling, I've slept with Prince."

A source told the newspaper that the crew and the crowd went "absolutely wild because they thought they had just witnessed a massive celebrity exclusive. The other judges thought it was brilliant, particularly Will.i.am."

The source continued, "He kept coming up to Boy George and high-fiving him, which just set the crowd off again. Production staff had to come up on stage and speak to them. After that, Boy George started backtracking saying he hadn't really slept with Prince and that in reality, he just had his poster on his wall. But as far as the crowd were concerned the cat was already out of the bag."

We wonder what Prince has to say about this…