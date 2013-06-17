Cory and Topanga are good to go! Girl Meets World, the much anticipated spinoff of beloved '90s show Boy Meets World, has officially been picked up by the Disney Channel, the network announced on Monday, June 17. The reboot is scheduled to premiere in 2014, with production beginning this summer in L.A.

PHOTOS: '90s TV stars, then and now

"Boy Meets World and its story of adolescent self-discovery resonated with an entire generation of tweens," Disney Channel executive vice president Adam Bonnett said in a statement. "In the same way audiences fell in love with Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence, we look forward to introducing our viewers to their daughter...and building a memorable connection with a whole new generation of fans."

"I am grateful to everyone at Disney Channel for the opportunity to reach my favorite audience, which has always been kids," creator and executive producer Michael Jacobs added. "Girl Meets World is a new show for a new generation that will be rooted in the same kind of honest, comedic storytelling about coming of age and the importance of family and friendship that made Boy Meets World so popular."

PHOTOS: The best TV moms ever

Set in New York, Girl Meets World will star Spy Kids actress Rowan Blanchard, 11, as Riley Matthews, the middle-school-age daughter of beloved couple Cory and Topanga, played by original series stars Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel. William Daniels, a.k.a. Mr. Feeny, is also set to reprise his role in at least one episode, per earlier reports.

Speaking about the spinoff shortly after news of the pilot leaked, Savage, 32, said he was thrilled to be stepping back into Cory's shoes. "It's exciting and flattering that people are still so excited about the show after all this time," he told Rolling Stone.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hot young stars

"No one wanted to really cash in, if you will, too early, or no one really wanted to do something that was going to be cheesy," he continued. "We're really working hard and doing everything we can to make sure that this is going to be something special and funny, and hopefully it'll make new memories for a new generation."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Boy Meets World Spinoff Girl Meets World Gets Picked Up By Disney