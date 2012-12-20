Girl meets diploma -- and diamond ring!

Danielle Fishel revealed on her Tumblr page Wednesday that she's "officially a college graduate" ... not to mention a bride-to-be.

"I took my last two undergraduate finals today and I am so happy, relieved and proud," the former teen actress wrote. After worrying she'd be the "old lady in class," the "Boy Meets World" star "went back to school 4 years ago at 27 years old," Fishel explained.

"I persevered, and sometimes I wasn't the oldest person in class, some of the whisperers became good friends, and I did so well in math I even became a tutor. And that is how I met my fiance," Fishel, 31, revealed.

The lucky man Fishel is set to wed is Tim Belusko, a source reveals to Us Weekly; Fishel has been tweeting about their upcoming nuptials since July.

On Dec. 12, she tweeted: "If I had my way, my wedding reception might just be 3-4 hours of Usher's music."

In addition to planning her wedding, Fishel is gearing up to reprise her role as Topanga Lawrence alongside Ben Savage's Cory Matthews in the upcoming Disney Channel spinoff series, "Girl Meets World."

"Big day today! Joining Ben Savage in casting sessions to find our daughter!" Fishel tweeted Dec. 4. "I'm so excited and can't wait to meet the girls." The pilot will center around Cory and Topanga's 13-year-old daughter, Riley.

And Fishel wrote a letter of appreciation to her fans after the pilot was announced. "First of all, let me say that you, the fans of 'Boy Meets World,' have been awesome. That word is often used incorrectly by people, including myself, on a daily basis but you have truly been awe inspiring," she wrote on her Tumblr page. "You, yes, even you, are the reason that 'Girl Meets World' will be made."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Is Engaged, Graduates College

