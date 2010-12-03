By Kat Giantis

Parents, even famous ones, can only take so many poopy diapers and trips to the toy store before they get desperate -- really desperate -- for an adults-only night on the town.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie must have reached that point on Thursday night, when they stepped out in Paris sans tykes Maddox, 9, Pax, 7, Zahara, 5, Shiloh, 4 and 2-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, who were presumably back at the family's five-star hotel making the nannies wonder if they should ask for a raise.

RELATED: Brad Baggy Leather Pants: Skin-tastic or Tragic?

The A-list amours were snapped exiting the top-rated Restaurant Guy Savoy amid a crush of paparazzi. Angie, styling a black leather topper and false eyelashes, smiled as a once-again scruffy-looking Brad led her to a waiting car, which probably wasn't as easy as it sounds considering he was pulling a Corey Hart by wearing sunglasses at night.

Jolie's "Changeling" director, Clint Eastwood, had recommended the eatery, says People magazine, and she and Pitt tried several specialties.

Chef Savoy tells the mag that the pair kicked off their gastronomic adventure with a champagne toast, which segued into soft-boiled eggs infused with truffles, an artichoke soup chaser and white wine.

"Brad was very interested in the style of cuisine and very knowledgeable," he enthuses. "And I have to say that I took one look at her and I complimented him on his good taste. She is most beautiful in person."

(No word on whether he laid on the butter as thickly as the compliments.)

For the main course, the sylphlike Oscar winner selected lobster, while the actor munched on veal and truffle-laden mashed potatoes. They washed it down with a Bordeaux. Dessert was "typically French": a selection of cheeses.

RELATED: Angie casts Brad in her movie

"During a break, Brad visited in the kitchen," relays Savoy, who says they attempted to chat in English and French, and adding that Pitt's language skills are "surprisingly good" (the family, which has a sprawling chateau in the South of France, has been studying the language).

The Jolie-Pitts, who have been taking in the sights in the City of Light during promotion of their his-and-her projects, "Megamind" and "The Tourist," closed the place down, leaving around midnight.

Read more Hot Gossip