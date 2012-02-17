Jessica Alba isn't Brad Goreksi's only A-list client.

In a clip from Monday's all-new episode of It's a Brad, Brad World, the 34-year-old stylist helps Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell prep for the Much Music Awards.

PHOTOS: Brad Goreski's 12 style stars to watch in 2012

Mitchell first tries on a bold mini-dress from Gwen Stefani's L.A.M.B. line, but Goreski feels it's verging on "worst-dressed territory."

VIDEO: Brad Goreski tells Us about life without Rachel Zoe

"There's definitely a fine line between tasteful and tasteless, and as a stylist, it's a line you want to ride very carefully," Goreski says in his confessional.

VIDEO: Shay Mitchell takes Us behind-the-scens of Pretty Little Liars

After Mitchell tries on a design by Amanda Wakeley, she slips into a sequined Elise Overland dress. "It's like a bad quilt, to be honest," Mitchell, 24, says. "It's confused Pucci."

Will Mitchell and Goreski find a dress that works? Tune in to It's a Brad, Brad World Monday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly