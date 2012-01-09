When Brad Goreski parted ways with stylist Rachel Zoe in September 2010, the 34-year-old wasn't sure he'd ever work in Hollywood again.

"One of the biggest struggles in starting out on my own was developing a celebrity client base," Goreski said during a recent visit to Us Weekly's New York City offices. "People knew me as the assistant. People didn't really know what my own style was or what my mark was going to be on the red carpet."

Goreski has since proven himself, working with everyone from "Pretty Girl Rock" singer Keri Hilson to Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell.

"I worked so hard this past year to create my business and really drum up work," Goreski told Us. "Watching the episodes back now, it's amazing to me how far I've come."

For more on Goreski's solo styling career, watch the video above and tune into It's a Brad, Brad World, airing Monday at 10 p.m. EST on Bravo.

