Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still pretty cool in the eyes of teens.

The two picked up two 2009 Teen Choice Awards.

Pitt is up for "Choice Movie Star: Drama" for his role as a man aging backwards in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. He faces off against Hugh Jackman (Australia); Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire); Robert Pattinson (Twilight) and Channing Tatum (Fighting).

For "Choice Movie Actress: Drama," Jolie, who plays the mother of a kidnapped son in Changeling, competes against Nicole Kidman (Australia), Beynonce (Obsessed), Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) and Kristen Stewart (Twilight).

Both Pitt and Jolie are also up against each other in the category of "Choice Celebrity Activist." (Pitt and his sibs just gave 1 million to help a Missouri hospital open a new pediatric cancer center.) Also competing for the title: Leonardo DiCaprio, Hayden Panettiere and Natalie Portman.

Pitt and Jolie weren't the only stars to get Teen Choice love.

Twilight and its cast lead this year's nominees with an impressive 12 nominations. High School Musical 3: Senior Year and its cast, Miley Cyrus and Gossip Girl and its cast each scored 10

nominations, while American Idol earned seven nods.

See a complete nominations list here. Starting today, fans ages 13-19 can vote once each day for their favorite

nominee at www.teenchoiceawards.com .

The show airs Monday, Aug. 10, on FOX. The Jonas Brothers will host and perform.