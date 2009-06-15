SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Brad Pitt and his siblings have given $1 million to help a Missouri hospital open a new pediatric cancer center that will be named for their mother.

Pitt and his siblings' families, Doug and Lisa Pitt and Rob and Julie Neal, gave the money to St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Mo., on Saturday in honor of their mother's passion for children's issues.

The hospital is opening the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Center this summer in the town where Pitt and his siblings grew up. The donation will pay to hire the only pediatric oncologist and hematologist in the southwest Missouri region.

The new center will make St. John's one of six affiliates of St. Jude's Children's Research in Memphis, Tenn., meaning the center will be able to participate St. Jude's clinic research trials.