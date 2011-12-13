Despite being on top of their game, and enjoying glittering careers, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are actually in a race to see who can give it all first, according to the actress turned director.

The stunning Oscar winner sat down with Anderson Cooper and contradicted Brad's statement that he was going to retire from acting at 50.

"I'll ask him tonight," Angelina said with her bewitching smile. "I don't think he is."

She said that she and Brad love working, but love spending time with their kids more so she would welcome retirement.

"I'm happy for it. No, we were both racing to see which one of us gets to retire first. We both, like most people, we like being home. Whoever is the one who is home tends to be the happier one because we get to play with the kids and the other one is out earning the money."

Making her directorial debut with In the Land of Blood and Honey, Angelina said Brad actually worked on the film with her.

"He was with the kids taking them to school in the morning then he'd come to the set in the afternoon and do stills photography. He was my stills photographer.

