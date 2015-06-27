When Hollywood royalty and real royalty collide! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have been overshadowed for this first time in their lives on June 26 by the couple they had tea with: Prince William and Duchess Kate!

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Pitt at Kensington Palace on Friday afternoon," a Kensington Palace spokesman told Us Weekly. "They discussed their shared interest in combatting the illegal wildlife trade."

Can you say "power couples!"

It was the first meeting for the foursome. The date took apparently took months of coordinating.

According to an Us source, the royal couple was "really excited" to meet with Bradgelina, and the couple, along with Prince George, even waited outside of their apartment home to greet the Hollywood super-couple. Brad and Angie, the source said, even brought a special gift for the Duke and Duchess to celebrate the recent birth of Princess Charlotte.

"Everyone got on splendidly," says the source of their afternoon tea. "Brad and Angelina spent much longer with the Duke and Duchess than planned. They ended up staying for almost a few hours."