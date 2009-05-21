After the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Inglourious Basterds, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were ready to celebrate.

The couple arrived at Baoli -- a club on the beach by the Croisette in Cannes, France -- at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after director Quentin Tarantino and costars, Mike Myers, B.J. Novak and Diane Kruger, who arrived with boyfriend, Joshua Jackson.

Pitt and Jolie were flanked by eight bodyguards -- who, at times, linked arms to form a chain around them -- as they held court in the VIP section.

Although the couple appeared affectionate in photos and remained at each other's side, the source tells Us they spent most of the night chatting up their fellow guests.

As servers dressed in World War II army gear passed around drinks, Jolie was "laughing and smiling and enjoying her conversations," a source at the party tells Usmagazine.

"Brad was also smiling, but not laughing," the source tells Us. "He looked tired ... he seemed more reserved than Angelina."

Meanwhile, Tarantino remained at the opposite end of the "French Parisian" party, which was lit up with tiki torches.

"He spent a lot of time dancing on the dance floor by himself," the source says. "They played lots of cheesy party music as well as popular songs from his movies like Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction.

Although the source tells Us the fete was less glamorous than the actor's Cannes party last year, Pitt and Jolie didn't leave the club until 1:45 a.m.