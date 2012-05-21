Brad Pitt once proclaimed he wouldn't get married again until all couples had the legal right to do so -- and he meant it!

Though he proposed to Angelina Jolie, 36, earlier this year, the father-of-six isn't in a race to the altar. "We actually, really and truly, have no date," Pitt, 48, said at a press conference for "Killing Them Softly" during the Cannes Film Festival Tuesday.

"It's just something that makes sense to us, and certainly date-wise, it's just a rumor," he continued. "We're still hoping that we can figure out marriage equality in the states before that date."

Pitt asked Jolie to be his wife with a tablet-shaped diamond ring, estimated at 16 carats. "Angelina cried and smiled," a source told Us Weekly of the proposal. "And everyone hugged once she put it on. She went around and showed it to each of the kids."

It was the couple's eldest son, Maddox, 10, who encouraged Pitt to take the plunge. "Maddox wanted them to have a wedding," the source explained. "He was the most vocal in pushing for it."

His insistence gave Pitt the leverage he needed. "Brad pleaded and said that everything else in the kids' lives is not normal. He added that they travel constantly, they are always in different houses and different schools. They needed to give the kids one thing in their life that is normal, and they are asking for this," according to the source. "He said they should do it for them."

Though Pitt and his bride-to-be typically attend the Cannes Film Festival together, Jolie was M.I.A. this year. "She's actually not here right now. She's prepping for a movie she starts very soon," Pitt explained during Tuesday's press conference. (She begins shooting "Maleficent" this summer.)

When asked if he'd ever star in another movie with his future Mrs., Pitt -- who met Jolie on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" while still married to Jennifer Aniston -- responded: "Yeah, we'd love to."

