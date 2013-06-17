Brad Pitt says that fiancee Angelina Jolie is officially back in the swing of things following her news-making double mastectomy, which was completed back in April and revealed via New York Times Op-Ed piece last month. "Business as usual. She's doing great," Pitt, 49, told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America Monday, June 17.

Promoting World War Z, the actor explained his longtime love's decision to go public with her bold decision to undergo the preventative procedure after genetic tests revealed she was at extremely high risk for breast cancer. "When she wrote her piece, we had already come out the other end and we're feeling really good about it," Pitt said of his love of eight years. "We're really surprised and moved by how many people are dealing with the same issue, or wondering about the same issue."

Jolie, 38, made a stunning comeback to the spotlight after the Times piece was published to join her love at several European premieres of World War Z earlier this month; the duo celebrated her birthday with their six kids in tow during a June 4 dinner in Berlin.

Pitt continued to gush of his love: "Her idea was that if someone could learn from her story, then she would love to share that. But it's just been a beautiful thing to watch and her focus now is that all people have access to the testing and know what they can do about it. And she has certainly shown if you do your research and make your decision, what’s best for you, it doesn't have to be a scary thing."

