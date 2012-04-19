Get those cameras ready!

Just-engaged Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will once again be king and queen of the Cannes Film Festival when the massive annual event descends upon the French Riviera May 16 to 27. If history serves, Pitt, 48, and Jolie, 36, will likely walk the red carpet together -- in what would be their first red carpet appearance since announcing their engagement last week. But they won't be the only mega-wattage pair in attendance: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson will also be on hand!

On Thursday, the lineup for the festival was announced, with plenty of highly anticipated A-list films in competition.

The biggest films vying for top prizes so far: Killing Them Softly, starring Pitt and directed by Andrew Dominik; Cosmopolis, starring Pattinson and directed by David Cronenberg; On The Road, starring Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Dunst and directed by Walter Salles.

Other films being shown -- but not entered in the competition -- include Hemingway & Gellhorn, starring Nicole Kidman, Madagascar 3 (with Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sacha Baron Cohen) and Moonrise Kingdom, with new dad Bruce Willis plus Bill Murray.

