Brad Pitt knows where the wild things are -- at his hometown pizza parlor.

Every time the actor, 48, and his six children visit Springfield, Missouri, a source tells Us Weekly, the brood goes bananas at Arris' Pizza!

PHOTOS: A history of Brangelina's epic romance

"The place shuts down for the entire night and the kids raise a ruckus," says the insider of Maddox, 11, Pax, 8, Zahara, 7, Shiloh, 6, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 4. "They jump on tables and even throw food at each other!"

Pitt and Angelina Jolie, 37, leave their nannies at home and "let the kids enjoy themselves," continues the source about the couple, who normally divide their time between properties in Los Angeles and their Miraval estate in France.

The twosome loosen up too -- on policing their pack.

PHOTOS: Angelina's stunning transformation

Says the insider, "Brad and Angelina just sit there and talk to one another while the children run around in circles!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's Kids "Jump On Tables, Throw Food" at Missouri Pizza Parlor!