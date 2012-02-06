Angelina Jolie may be a mom of six and a United Nations ambassador, but that doesn't mean she has a perpetual halo over her head as her partner Brad Pitt reveals that she's "still a bad girl."

In an interview with Charlie Rose on CBS "This Morning," Brad said, "She's still a bad girl. Delightfully so." But it's no surprise that the world doesn't see that side of her, Brad said, adding, "It's not for public consumption."

Brad told Charlie that his relationship with Angelina and fatherhood have made his work better.

"Family's added everything to it. In a strange way, if I look at the work, the work has gotten better because I worry less about it. I mean, it's not as important as family. Family becomes the nucleus, the source of joy and the source of worry. And it takes any pressure of self-absorption we can have in our business, it just evaporates. And so it makes it freer," Brad says.

Of his six kids with Angelina, Brad says they're used to traveling the world, and says, "As long as we're together, the home's always intact."

Don't think that the star couple is pampering the kids during their frequent travel. Brad reveals, "They've gotta pack their own bags, and they're responsible if they leave their chargers behind, and so on and so forth."

The interview also touched on his Oscar-nominated performance in "Moneyball," his work rebuilding homes in New Orleans with the Make It Right Foundation, and his support of President Obama. Brad also revealed a star whose career and philanthropy he'd like to emulate - Paul Newman: "I think we could learn a lot from his example and if I get anywhere near that I'd be pretty satisfied."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Star-Studded Super Bowl

Music's Oddest Couples

Babes Gone Bald

MORE FROM ETONLINE:

Angelina and Brad's Touching Moment at Golden Globes

Brad and Angelina Bring Star Power to PGAs