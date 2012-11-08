In order to protect his family, Brad Pitt is taking on zombies!

The highly-anticipated first trailer for the Marc Forster-directed film adaptation of Max Brooks' zombie novel, World War Z, was released Thursday.

In the zombie apocalypse thriller, Pitt, 48, stars as Gerry Lane, a family man and United Nations fact-finder who is enlisted to help save the world after zombies attack.

The film was originally set to premiere in December, but was pushed back to June 21, 2013 after conducting reshoots. In October 2011, a source told Us Weekly, "The film is already over budget and over schedule."

The film also stars The Killing's Mireille Enos and Lost's Matthew Fox. Watch the trailer above and tell Us: Are you excited to see World War Z?

