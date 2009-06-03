Brad Pitt is back to work!

The star spent Tuesday at a studio in L.A. working on pre-production for his next movie, Moneyball, Usmagazine.com has learned.

See photos of stars on set.

The film -- based off the 2003 book, Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game -- centers around the Oakland Athletics baseball team. Pitt will play Billy Beane, the A's general manager who assembled the team on shoestring budget with new technology to draft players.

Tryouts are currently being held for baseball players, and the movie -- scheduled for a 2011 release -- will begin filming next week in Anaheim, California.

See photos of Brad Pitt through the years.

"I want it to be really funny and entertaining, and I want you to not realize how much information is being thrown at you because you're having fun," the film's director, Steven Soderbergh, has said.

Before heading back to the studio, Pitt was most recently promoting his new film, Inglourious Basterds, at the Cannes Film Festival and watching his six children while Angelina Jolie has been at work, completing shooting on Salt in NYC.

See photos of Brad and Angelina in Cannes.

"Angie's been working, and I've got to be home a lot with the kids," he said. "Let me be the cliche -- it's really rewarding."