Breakfast of champions for the Jolie-Pitt kids!

VIDEO: Brad Pitt nuzzles Angelina Jolie on the red carpet

Like kids everywhere, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's brood of six sometimes need coaxing to get out of bed in the morning for school, globe trotting trips, jaunts to the farmers' market and other adventures.

PHOTOS: Brad Pitt's sexiest hairstyles ever!

And Pitt, 48, confessed to James Lipton on an upcoming episode of Inside the Actors' Studio that he's not above a little caffeinated bribery.

PHOTOS: Brangelina's PDA moments

"I admit there's times like, 'We gotta get up. Get up!" Pitt says of Maddox, 10, Pax, 8, Zahara, 7, Shiloh, 5, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 3. "'Here's your shoes. Here's your shoes. Drink this Coke. Drink this Coca-Cola. Drink it all. Right now! Drink it! Drink it! Drink it!' Just so we could get 'em up and going."

Tell Us: Would you bribe your kids with Coke?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly