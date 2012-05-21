CANNES, France (AP) -- Brad Pitt has arrived in Cannes with a hardboiled crime film featuring heavy doses of President Barack Obama and a backdrop of the economic crisis.

Pitt stars in and produced "Killing Them Softly," which screened at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. It's a stylized adaptation of a George V. Higgins novel that director Andrew Dominik has filled with speeches of Obama and former President George W. Bush to give the film a broader financial commentary on top of a story of violent, back-stabbing criminals.

Pitt said the movie was conceived "at the apex of the mortgage loan debacle," which he called "criminal."

Pitt also fended questions about his planned wedding to Angelina Jolie. He said no date has been set and Jolie was not with him in Cannes.