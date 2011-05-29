In a new interview with USA Weekend, Brad Pitt opens up about life as a family man, the future of his acting career and potential wedding plans with Angelina Jolie.

Pitt discusses the difficulties of fatherhood from caring for his children and making sure "They've brushed their teeth and eaten a good breakfast," to the less mundane issues. Pitt's concerns as a father have the added problems caused by being part of a very famous family. Pitt says, "We're hunted. Our kids have to live behind a gate. Outside, there are people with cameras." Pitt also admits that his fears about his kids' safety "keep me up at night,"

Despite the sometimes hectic nature of being a parent, Pitt says that he and Jolie always try to make some time for each other. "There are no secrets at our house," Pitt says. "We tell the kids, 'Mom and Dad are going off to kiss.' They go, 'Eww, gross!' But we demand it."

Pitt also talks about the potential of a wedding between him and Angelina Jolie. The couple has said before that they would not get married until gay couples had the right to do so, but now that plan may change. Pitt says, "The kids ask about marriage. It's meaning more and more to them. So it's something we've got to look at."

The idea of fatherhood is also something that has entered into Pitt's work life, as his new film 'Tree of Life,' co-starring Sean Penn, sees Pitt playing the role of father to three boys in 1950s Texas.

Speaking about his future in acting Pitt contemplates what his future in the industry will hold. "Will I be acting when I'm 80? Definitely not."

For more of Pitt's interview with USA Weekend, it can be read here.

