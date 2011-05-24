What a difference a little facial hair can make. Brad Pitt often does what he can to curb his inherent hotness, but he attempted to bring it out in force at Tuesday's Los Angeles premiere of "Tree of Life."

Gone was the straggly, gray-flecked goatee he sported at the Cannes Film Festival (left), where his Terrence Malick-directed drama took top honors.

Instead, the 47-year-old megastar showed off a smooth, chiseled visage as he posed on the red carpet with Angelina Jolie, who wisely ditched her de rigueur black for a blazing, one-shouldered red gown (click through the pictures at left to see).

But we put it to you: Have the good people at Gillette returned Brad to Sexiest Man Alive status, or has his quality time with a razor cost his mug a bit of character?

Tell us in the comments!

RELATED ON WONDERWALL

From Juliette to Jen to Angie: the many loves of Brad

Brad, Angie and more A-listers do Cannes

Pitt talks parenting

Read more Hot Gossip