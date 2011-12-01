Brad Pitt was a real pal to a stranger in need on Sunday.

Following a special screening of "Moneyball" at the Cary Grant Theater in Culver City, Calif., on Sunday, the star, 47, encountered a distraught man during a Q&A session with hundreds of fans.

According to an attendee, a 30-something struggling actor announced to Pitt, co-star Jonah Hill and the crowd that he was battling suicidal thoughts alone in his car before the night's event but that the film gave him "a renewed sense of hope."

(In the acclaimed film, Pitt plays real-life Oakland A's general manager Billy Beane, who built a champion team using computer-generated analysis to draft its player.)

"It was a really awkward moment," the attendee tells Us, adding that the actor got "choked up" as he revealed his battles to the crowd.

But Pitt didn't flinch, the witness says. "He said, 'Look, man, life is up and down, it's a vicious cycle, but you have to go through it and deal with that,'" the observer reveals.

The father of six and longtime love to Angelina Jolie continued in his pep talk, "'You can be down, but then you come back up again, and every failure can lead to success.'"

"It was a touching moment," adds a second observer. "As he left the theater he even stopped to talk with the guy to offer him some more words of encouragement because he was obviously fragile."

Marvels the first witness, "Brad handled the situation really well in front of several hundred people; it was a difficult moment that shocked everyone."

