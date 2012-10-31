Brad Pitt is putting his money where his mouth is.

The engaged actor -- who has famously said he will not wed until lesbian, gay, bisexual and transexual people can marry -- donated $100,000 to the Human Rights Campaign to further support their efforts in making marriage legal for all.

"It's unbelievable to me that people's lives and relationships are literally being voted on in a matter of days," Angelina Jolie's fiance said in an email to HRC members on Oct. 31, just days before the Nov. 6 election. "If you're like me, you don't want to have to ask yourself on the day after the election, 'What else could I have done?'"

In an effort to raise additional funds for marriage equality campaigns nationwide -- including those in Maine, Maryland, Minnesota and Washington -- Pitt, 48, has agreed to match donations from HRC supporters up to $100,000.

"Brad Pitt's partnership with HRC in this closing week delivers vital resources into these campaigns and we're proud to be working with him as we show that fundamental fairness will win at the ballot box," HRC President Chad Griffin tells Us Weekly in a statement. "With his commitment, Brad joins HRC in a tremendous coalition of religious leaders, business leaders, labor groups, civil rights organizations and everyday, fair-minded Americans supporting marriage for gay and lesbian couples."

Proposing to longtime love Jolie -- the mother of his six children -- in early 2012, Pitt has said that the couple's union has become increasingly more important to their brood and that his children, including oldest son Maddox, prompted him to get down on one knee.

"They figured out what marriage is now, they're old enough so now they kind of like the idea of it," agreed Jolie, mom to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. "But we're still convinced that half of them just want to party."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brad Pitt Donates $100,000 to Human Rights Campaign to Support Gay Marriage