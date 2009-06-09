A belated 34th birthday gift for Angelina?

On Tuesday, Brad Pitt dropped major bucks at Art Basel, an international art show for modern and contemporary works in Basel, Switzerland.

The actor spent $956,000 on a Neo Rauch oil painting, entitled Etappe, according to Bloomberg. The 9-foot-wide painting, done in 1998, shows a swirling view of a driver behind a red racecar, with workers nearby carrying hoses.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Pitt eyed the painting for several minutes while rubbing his goatee and fidgeting with his tweed hat. He initially walked away. "He's on the fence. Nothing wrong with that, I guess," New York dealer David Zwirner said.

But within minutes, Pitt returned with Los Angeles collectors Eli and Edythe Broad and made the big purchase.

It wasn't the first time Pitt splurged on art.

Last year, he bought a white marble table by a Dutch designer and an aluminum rug by a Colombian designer at the same show.