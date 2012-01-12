Even Angelina Jolie has her doubts.

During a live video web chat with Marie Claire Thursday, the 36-year-old revealed that she had a "complete meltdown" before production began on her directorial debut, "In the Land of Blood and Honey."

PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie's style evolution

"I had a complete emotional breakdown in the shower and Brad [Pitt] found me crying," Jolie revealed. "I felt this huge responsibility and I felt very small. 'Who am I to take this on?'"

The mother of six and UN Goodwill Ambassador admitted she's still somewhat uncomfortable with her sudden career change. "I didn't plan to become a director, and I still have trouble saying I'm a director," Jolie explained.

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie meets with refugees in Malta

"I just wanted to tell this story and I ended up by default being the director," the Oscar winner said. "It was a pleasure, but I wonder if it would be a pleasure with another cast and crew, and a subject matter that wasn't so special."

PHOTOS: What life is like for the Jolie-Pitt kids

Jolie's film, "In the Land of Blood and Honey," is nominated for a Golden Globe. She and Pitt, 48, are scheduled to attend the ceremony together on Sunday.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Who Said It? Golden Globe Nominees Edition

Angelina and More Globe Nominees React To Their Big News