After spending the last few weeks in Budapest, Hungary Brad Pitt returned to the U.S. with sons Maddox, 9, and Pax, nearly 7, Wednesday to attend the New York premiere of his new movie, "Megamind."

"At the end of the day, it's my kids," he told UsMagazine.com when asked why he signed on for the cartoon, out Friday. "I did it for my babies ... I'm sneaking the boys in there now!"

In the movie, Pitt, 47, voices Metro Man, the superhero of the film.

Asked if he has any real-life superpowers, he told Us, "Yeah. I'm a father of six! I mean, I'm a dad, and with that comes some superpowers. I just thought it would be kinda cool to be in this movie."

Will his kids like it? "I hope so," Pitt told Us.

Pitt also told Us "everything is great" with his family, most of whom are still in Budapest as Angelina Jolie shoots her directorial debut, a Bosnian love story (Pitt told Us she is doing "great" so far).

"We just flew over this morning and then we're going back really soon," Pitt told Us.

He told "Extra" his unconventional family will celebrate an unconventional Thanksgiving this year.

"I'm not really sure where we'll be for it, but yeah, it'll be overseas," says. "We'll whip up a turkey somewhere."

He said his family is used to traveling around.

"We are like a military mobile unit," he joked.

