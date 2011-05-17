By all appearances, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings live a charmed childhood -- but it wasn't exactly the same for their famous dad Brad Pitt.

Speaking to reporters Monday at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his flick "Tree of Life," Pitt, 47, opened up about growing up in a religious family in Oklahoma.

"I got brought up being told things were God's way, and when things didn't work out it was called God's plan," Pitt said, according to Extra. "I've got my issues with it. Don't get me started. I found it very stifling."

These days, Pitt says he makes most of his film and life choices in honor of his children with Angelina Jolie.

"I think of everything I do now that my kids are going to see when they grow up and how are they going to feel," he explained. "But they know me as a dad and I hope they'll just think of me as a pretty damn good actor."

