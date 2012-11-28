It'll take a Christmas miracle for Brad Pitt to ever believe in Santa Claus again.

At the Cinema Society's New York City premiere of his new film, Killing Me Softly, Nov. 26, the actor revealed that his six children with Angelina Jolie are well aware the beloved holiday character isn't real.

"I'm not real big on the whole Santa thing," Pitt, 48, explained to E! News. "I thought it was a huge act of betrayal when I was a kid. I didn't like that. When I found out the truth, I was like, 'Why? Why? Why would you lie to me? Why?'"

Even so, Pitt's six children -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne -- were photographed delivering letters to Santa Claus at the Littlebourne Post Office in Kent, England, earlier this month.

"What I tell them is some people believe it's Santa, and some people believe it's parents, and you get to believe whatever you want," Pitt said.

Later that night, the once-married star talked about Pax, Zahara and Vivienne's cameos in Jolie's latest movie, Maleficent, a reimagining of the classic fairy tale Sleeping Beauty told from the villain's perspective.

"They'll be a part of the Disney tradition," he told Extra. "This is a story they know and love well, and their mommy's [the main character]. It's a big thing. They don't see it as anything beyond that, just playtime."

Pitt added that none of his children have shown an interest in following in their engaged parents' footsteps. "They really haven't at this point," the actor said. "Whatever they want to do, we'll help them figure it out."

