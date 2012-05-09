Ooh, la la! C'est Brad!

Brad Pitt's famous mug has landed him a major deal unrelated to blockbuster films -- a spokesmodel deal with Chanel.

"Chanel has selected world renowned actor Brad Pitt to be the face of the upcoming advertising campaign for CHANEL No. 5," the brand said in a release.

The Chanel deal mark two firsts: it's the 48-year-old actor's debut beauty spokesmodel gig and the brand's first time having a man represent its famously iconic women's scent that launched back in the 1920s.

Pitt follows in the footsteps of Nicole Kidman, who starred in the short film No. 5 The Film in 2004 and Audrey Tautou who has held the spot as the scent's visage since 2008.

No word on how much Pitt is being paid for the deal. Meanwhile, hia fiancee and mother of his six kids Angelina Jolie was handed a reported $10 million in 2011 for her endorsement deal with another historic and luxe brand, Louis Vuitton.

