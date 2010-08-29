NEW YORK (AP) -- Brad Pitt is the NFL's voice for its upcoming documentary on the New Orleans' Saints Super Bowl victory.

Pitt narrates NFL Films' documentary, "America's Game: 2009 New Orleans Saints," about the team's win over the Indianapolis Colts last February. The film debuts on the NFL Network at 9 p.m. EDT on Sept. 8, the night before the Saints begin their defense of the Super Bowl title.

The NFL traditionally seeks out a celebrity narrator for its annual Super Bowl documentary. Pitt was chosen because of his humanitarian work in New Orleans in the five years since Hurricane Katrina, the NFL said.

Past narrators have included Alec Baldwin, Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman, Ed Harris, Martin Sheen, Bruce Willis and James Gandolfini. "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm narrated last year's film on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

