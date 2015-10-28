Angelina Jolie Pitt is a great boss, just ask her husband.

Brad Pitt is sharing what it was really like to work under his wife's direction in their upcoming romance drama "By the Sea" in "V Magazine," and his words are sweet!

"It's surprising how much I enjoy the direction of my wife," he admits. "She's decisive, incredibly intuitive, and might I say sexy at her post. I trust her with my life."

The film, which re-teams the couple on-screen for the first time in 10 years, finds Brad playing the role of an American writer named Roland, with Angelina starring as his wife, Vanessa. Set in a picturesque seaside resort in 1970s France, the marriage of their characters is in a crisis.

It's interesting to note, however, that Brad and Angelina were actually on their honeymoon in the Mediterranean Island of Gozo, after their surprise wedding at the Chateau Miraval in France on Aug. 23, 2014, when the film was shot.

"It was probably not the wisest way to spend a honeymoon," Pitt tells the publication. "But then again, fighting to make something together... what better metaphor for marriage?"

You'll also notice that Angelina, who both wrote and directed the film, is credited this time around as Angelina Jolie Pitt.

"By the Sea" will hit theaters on Nov. 13.

