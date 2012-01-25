Forget Will and Kate: Hollywood's own royal wedding just might go down, after all.

Brad Pitt admits in the new Hollywood Reporter that he and love Angelina Jolie, after seven years together, are champing at the bit to get married.

"We'd actually like to," the Oscar nominee, 48, admits. "And it seems to mean more and more to our kids." But the parents to Maddox, 10, Pax, 8, Zahara, 7, Shiloh, 5, and Knox and Vivienne, 3, famously declared they wouldn't wed until gay marriage was legalized nationwide. But the "Moneyball" star and "In the Land of Blood and Honey" director Jolie, 36, are beginning to buckle, he tells the magazine.

"We made this declaration some time ago that we weren't going to do it till everyone can," he says. "But I don't think we'll be able to hold out. It means so much to my kids, and they ask a lot. And it means something to me, too, to make that kind of commitment"

The once-married (to Jennifer Aniston) Pitt wouldn't reveal whether he's actually proposed to Jolie. "I'm not going to go any further…But to be in love with someone and be raising a family with someone and want to make that commitment and not be able to is ludicrous, just ludicrous."

Another possibility? A seventh kid! "We haven't closed the book on it," he says of adding to their brood, at least via adoption, anyway. "There's a really nice balance in the house right now, but if we see the need and get that lightning bolt that says, 'We can help this person; we could do something here.'"

