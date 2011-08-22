Brad Pitt is set to boost his bank account after putting his Malibu estate on the market for $13.7 million.

RELATED: Check Out Will & Jada's Malibu Mansion

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house, which faces the Pacific Ocean, obviously doesn't have enough room for his and wife Angelina Jolie's six-strong brood of children and is now up for sale.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Talks 'Moneyball'

To entice buyers, the property also has a heated pool, a private tennis court and stair access to a private cove.

RELATED: Toys, Tats, Tongues and Trains: The Jolie-Pitts Chug Out of London

Pitt also successfully applied for planning permission to add another floor on to the single level home.