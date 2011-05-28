Everything's out in the open in the Jolie-Pitt household!

Brad Pitt and longtime love Angelina Jolie are totally honest with their brood: Maddox, 9, Zahara, 6, Pax, 7, Shiloh, 5, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 2.

"There are no secrets at our house," the 47-year-old actor tells USA Weekend. "We tell the kids, 'Mom and Dad are going off to kiss.' They go, 'Eww, gross!' But we demand it."

In the past, Pitt and Jolie, 35, said they wouldn't marry until gay people could do so legally, but now that timetable might change. "The kids ask about marriage," he says. "It's meaning more and more to them. So it's something we've got to look at."

H e explains, "Kids hold up a mirror to you. You can't make excuses. You've got to make sure they've brushed their teeth and eaten a good breakfast. You want to be present if they wake up with a bad dream."

The father of six describes his globetrotting family as "nomadic" and calls them "a military mobile unit."

He admits his family life "seems a bit extreme." But, "I like extremes. I guess I've always operated that way."

Pitt's recent film, "The Tree of Life," initially received mixed reviews at Cannes Film Festival, but ultimately won the festival's highest honor. In it, Pitt plays a disciplinarian sometimes abusive father in the 1950s. He told Us Weekly: "I certainly don't raise my kids the same was [as my character does]. I am painfully aware that my actions leave an indelible mark on them in these formidable years."

