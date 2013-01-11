Brad Pitt will be making an appearance in China . . . on TV, at least.

According to E! News, the actor, 49, has reportedly signed on as a new spokesman for Cadillac. Pitt's deal will apparently include print and TV ads that will air in China.

The report comes just four days after Pitt joined Sina Weibo, a Chinese social-networking site similar to Twitter, and hinted he'd be visiting the country soon.

"It is the truth. Yup, I'm coming . . ." he posted Monday, Jan. 7 in a cryptic message on his verified account.

The note from Pitt caused an uproar amongst his Chinese fans who speculated the actor would be visiting them. The Tree of Life actor was reportedly banned from the country because the Chinese Foreign Ministry had an issue with Pitt's role in the 1997 film Seven Years in Tibet.

Neither Cadillac nor Pitt's rep had a comment on the rumored new partnership.

Pitt has been a hot commodity for endorsement deals lately. Angelina Jolie's fiance and father of their six kids released a much-talked about commercial for Chanel No. 5 fragrance in October.

Despite numerous parodies of the sensual ads, Pitt said he thought they were well done. "I kind of liked it . . . I respect what they do," he told Access Hollywood. "They do some really quality things."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brad Pitt to Appear in Cadillac Commercials in China: Report