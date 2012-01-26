NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Ellen Degeneres and "American Idol" judge Randy Jackson are hosting a star-studded gala March 10 in New Orleans to benefit Brad Pitt's Make It Right home rebuilding effort.

Pitt launched the Make It Right Foundation in 2007 to help Lower 9th Ward residents who lost their homes during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The Lower 9th was one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods when Katrina caused levees to fail, inundating roughly 80 percent of the city with floodwater.

Pitt worked with architects to come up with designs for stronger, safer and more energy efficient houses than the ones residents lost.

Pitt is attending the $1,000-a-seat gala that will include performances by Sheryl Crow, Rihanna, Seal, the Neville family and Dr. John.