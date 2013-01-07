Has China forgiven Brad Pitt?

The actor caused an international uproar Monday when he joined Sina Weibo, a Twitter-like Chinese social-networking site, and wrote one cryptic message.

"It is the truth. Yup, I'm coming . . ." Pitt, 49, posted on his verified account according to The Associated Press.

Those seven words caused Chinese fans to go wild (and gain Pitt over 160,000 followers) with speculation the actor would be visiting their country.

The rumored trip to China would be the first for Pitt after he was reportedly banned from the country due to his role in the 1997 film Seven Years in Tibet. The Chinese Foreign Ministry had an issue with the film's portrayal of the 14th Dalai Lama and Chinese soldiers.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brad Pitt Tweets "I'm Coming" to China, Despite Ban