Brad Pitt was spotted walking with a cane earlier this week in Los Angeles and at tonight's Palm Springs International Film Festival's Annual Awards Gala -- where he walked the red carpet with Angelina Jolie and the support of a cane -- he revealed the source of the injury.

The actor, who is being honored at the festival for his work in "Moneyball" and "Tree of Life," tells ET that he wiped out on a ski slope while carrying one of his twins. He twisted his knee and suffered some ACL damage in the process.

Brad's bruised arrival led to additional injuries as the mere sight of him and partner Angelina Jolie sent one fan into such a state, an ambulance had to be called and the unidentified reveler was taken away in a stretcher.

