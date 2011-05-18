Are on-again, off-again couple Brad Womack and Emily Maynard -- who got engaged back in November while taping "The Bachelor," finally finished?

Three sources tell the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands now) that the answer is yes. "Brad and Emily are over, and Brad keeps drunk-dialing her," says one insider. "Brad is such a loser."

Another source says their relationship "ended two weeks ago," shortly after Maynard flew to Texas to smooth things over with the Austin-based bar owner, 38.

Single mom Maynard, 25, was the one who ended things, a third insider reveals. The reason? Their long-distance relationship was too much for her to bear.

"Emily is happy in Charlotte [North Carolina] and is not moving to Austin with [her 5-year-old daughter] Ricki," the insider tells Us. "She is content."

Still, a friend of the couple insists there is a chance the two will be able to work things out.

"They are still together and engaged," the pal says. "They are on and off, but there is a lot of love there. This is just a rough patch."

