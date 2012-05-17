Hell hath no fury like Brad Womack scorned!

Proposing to Emily Maynard at the end of his 2011 run as ABC's Bachelor, Womack pulled the plug on their engagement after mere months, and now -- more than a year later -- the Texas bar owner admits he has no plans to see how Maynard does as the new Bachelorette.

"All I'll say is she is a helluva woman and I hope it works out," Womack, 38, told local news station ABC 13 matter-of-factly when asked if he has plans to tune in. "I have no interest [in watching]."

Currently single, Womack -- who is set to open a new bar in Houston -- didn't reflect too fondly on his former fiancee, who had to return the three-carat Neil Lane sparkler Womack presented to her after they broke off their engagement.

"I think I dodged a bullet with that relationship," Womack said of his courtship with single mom Maynard, 26.

Maynard wasn't impressed with her ex's on-camera antics, tweeting to former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey Thursday: "I'm sure they accidentally cut off the part where he said it was a diamond encrusted bullet of course!"

