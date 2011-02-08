Brad Womack may get down on one knee on the season finale of "The Bachelor" -- but it won't be the first time.

Laurel Kagay, who dated the Austin resident on and off for eight years, reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands now) that Womack, 38, asked her to marry him countless times over the course of their relationship. The most recent proposal? Last summer, just weeks before he left to film "The Bachelor" for the second time.

"Even when we weren't together, he would say how much he loved me and was going to marry me," she tells Us.

After spending the summer trying to woo her back -- including a speech to Kagay, 31, and her mother saying he would "marry her right now" -- he left to film the ABC reality hit, but continued to send Kagay emails.

Now that Womack is telling the world he's found love this time around, Kagay wants to offer a warning to his new gal.

"I'm sure the girl he picked would want to know that he was proposing to another woman right before he started taping the show," Kagay tells Us. "I would want to know."

For more on Womack's romance with Kagay -- including the texts he sent begging her to marry him and details on her relationship with another "Bachelor" hunk -- pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

