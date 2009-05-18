Bradley Cooper isn't hooking up with Jennifer Aniston -- but he tells Usmagazine.com he finds the rumors "hilarious."

"Phenomenal. I met her three times in my life," Cooper continued to Us at The Hangover Poker Tournament at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Saturday.

"I'm very flattered," added Cooper, who, according to the New York Post, flirted with Aniston at the NYC premiere of her new flick, "Management," last week.

But if Cooper and Aniston were to date, his family would approve.

"My mom loves it, but, unfortunately, it's not true," Cooper says.